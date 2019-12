The third “LA Open” is on view at the TAG Gallery through Jan. 17. “LA Open” aims to start the gallery’s calendar year by exhibiting works of local artists, students, and newcomers.

Juror Juri Koll chose 96 artworks for this year’s exhibition from over 750 submissions from the greater Los Angeles area. Koll regularly exhibits his paintings, photographs and art videos, and serves on the L.A. Advisory Board for Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center.

A reception and awards ceremony with the artists will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the gallery on Saturday, Jan. 4. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.

TAG Gallery is located at 5458 Wilshire Blvd. For information, call (310)829-9556, or visit taggallery.net/la-open.