The Beverly Hills Farmers Market will welcome local artisans on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering products perfect for holiday gifts. Attendees will find handmade candles, jewelry, florals, pottery, food items and more. The featured purveyors are Priscilla Rose Jewelry, Dulce Boca Cookies, Branch and Vine Oils and Vinegars, Sandie Turchyn Hand Painted Cards and Prints, Happy Cow Kitchen Cookies and Sonar Spa Botanical Candles. Also included will be Falcon and Co. Vegan Baked Goods, West Coast Ware Pottery, Jennifer Caruthers Wreaths, Essence Floral Design Succulent Arrangements and Gift of Ghee Cookbooks.

The Beverly Hills Farmers Market also features produce and specialty items from over 50 local farmers and vendors. Visit the Greystone Community Demonstration Garden booth for planting demonstrations and seedlings. Families can enjoy arts and crafts, cookie decorating, a petting zoo and pony rides.

The Beverly Hills Farmers Market is located at 9300 Civic Center Drive. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/farmersmarket.