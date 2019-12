On Dec. 13, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, smashed a guitar on Hollywood Boulevard to celebrate the opening of the Bourbon Room. The newly-constructed restaurant and venue added a custom 250-seat theater for the musical “Rock of Ages,” which opened to the public on Dec. 19. The Bourbon Room is located at 6356 Hollywood Blvd. For information and tickets, visit rockofageshollywood.com.