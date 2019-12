Starting at 11:30 a.m., sit near s “Urban Light” installation at LACMA for a creative, globally-inspired meal prepared by executive chef Fernando Darin. Seasonal offerings include Mary’s duck confit with black truffle polenta and a whole fried snapper for two with caponata and frisée salad. The full al la carte menu will also be available. Stop by after holiday shopping to enjoy a festive cocktail. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., (323)857-6180.