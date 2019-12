The Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating a break-in and vandalism that was discovered the morning of Dec. 14 at Nessah Synagogue, 142 S. Rexford Drive.

An employee arriving at 7 a.m. reported the crime after finding a door open and damage inside the temple. The incident is believed to have occurred overnight when no one was in the building and police are searching for a lone male suspect. Although a break-in occurred, nothing was stolen and there were no markings or overt signs of anti-Semitism. The suspect ransacked the interior, turned over furniture and scattered brochures and materials. Several Jewish relics were damaged, but the main scrolls were unscathed. Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

“This cowardly attack hits at the heart of who we are as a community,” Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch said. “It is not just an attack on the Jewish community of Beverly Hills; it’s an attack on all of us. The entire city stands in solidarity behind Nessah, its members and congregants. We are committed to catching the criminal who desecrated a holy place on Shabbat of all days and bringing him to justice. We are equally committed that our city will continue to be a welcoming place for Jews and for members of all religions and groups.”

“It’s a sad day in our city,” Beverly Hills Councilwoman Lili Bosse said. “I am at a loss for words. My heart is heavy.”

A security camera captured an image of the suspect. He is white, 20 to 25 years old with a thin build and short, dark curly hair. He was wearing glasses, shorts and low-top shoes (possibly Pumas). He also carried a backpack and pulled a rolling suitcase.

Police are working with the synagogue’s leadership on the investigation. Cleanup efforts were initiated and the temple planned to reopen on Dec. 15.

“We stand in solidarity with the Nessah community and will assist in any way possible,” Beverly Hills Councilman Julian Gold said. “The police will also increase security around houses of worship in the community.”

Anyone with information is urged to call at the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310)285-2125 or submit an anonymous tip by texting BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777.

