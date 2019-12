“Käthe Kollwitz: Prints, Process, Politics” is on view at the Getty Research Institute through March 29.

Presenting rare works on paper, Kollwitz’ work portrays poverty, injustice and loss in a society troubled by turbulent societal change and devastated by two world wars.

The exhibit is drawn from the Dr. Richard A. Simms Collection of Prints and Drawings, and displays the work of Kollwitz, a 20th-century graphic artist.

“This exhibition offers compelling, fresh insights into Kollwitz’s accomplishments as a printmaker and activist, presenting works that have seldom been on public display,” Getty Research Institute Director Mary Miller said.

In addition to etchings, woodcuts and lithographs from every phase of the artist’s career, the exhibit also displays related preparatory drawings, proofs and rejected versions of prints. These sequences of images vividly document artistic evolution.

The Getty Research Institute is located at 1200 Getty Center Drive #110. For information, call (310)440-7300, or visit getty.edu/research/exhibitions_events/exhibitions/kollwitz.