More than 50,000 people are expected to ring in 2020 at the seventh annual Grand Park + The Music Center’s N.Y.E.L.A.

Free for all ages, this unique civic event brings together Angelenos and visitors from around the globe to greet the new decade at L.A.’s biggest free music and dance party. The alcohol-free, family-friendly event will expand its celebratory footprint and will now span seven city blocks from City Hall through the newly-renovated Music Center Plaza.

Starring DJs and bands, N.Y.E.L.A. will also feature a 3D video projection and light show on the west side of City Hall, designed by L.A.-based digital innovation studio yU+co. This year’s theme is “Who is L.A. 2020?” and will feature images of the Angeleno community.

The event features two stages of simultaneous performances. Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra headlines the “Countdown Stage,” located near Spring Street, and also features DJ Pauli “The PSM,” Thee Sinseers, and Banda Las Angelinas between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., emceed by Pili Montilla. The sights and sounds of the “Countdown Stage” will be broadcast live on The Music Center Plaza’s giant LED screens. ASL interpretation will be available on the “Countdown Stage” throughout the party.

Purveyors of two of Los Angeles’ popular dance nights, Gasolina and Cherry Poppin’, will bring their sounds to Grand Park, celebrating a vital part of L.A.’s nightlife scene through Reggaetón and hip-hop on the park’s “Get Down Stage” located near Hill Street.

Organized into Metro Line “villages,” more than 40 food trucks will serve multicultural fare representing the many communities found along the Blue, Red, Purple, Green, Gold and Expo lines.

Entrances to the event include Hill and Temple streets, 1st and Main streets, 1st and Olive streets, and 3rd Street and Broadway. The park will close prior to the event at 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, until the start of the celebration.

For information, visit grandparkla.org/nyela, or musiccenter.org/nyela.