Join Japan House Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a special holiday Japanese Food Lab dedicated to mochi, sticky pounded rice that is one of Japan’s most beloved and versatile foods.

Also known as glutinous rice cake, mochi is used in everything from confections to stews and is an essential part of traditional Japanese new year celebrations. Making and eating mochi is a ritual that rings in the new year, and each prefecture in Japan has its own variation on how mochi is prepared, cooked and served. The preparation of mochi is called “mochi-tsuki” and involves pounding rice in a usu, a large wooden or stone bowl, using a kine, a hammer-like wooden mallet, until it forms into a smooth paste. It’s shaped into smooth white orbs that form the basis of a new year soup known as ozoni.

Participants in the workshop will create mochi and taste different types of ozoni.

Families and children are welcome at the workshop and casual clothes are recommended, as mochi-tsuki involves light physical activity and rice flour may get on apparel. The cost is $30. Japan House Los Angeles is located on Level 5 at the Hollywood and Highland center. For information, visit japanhouse.jp/losangeles.