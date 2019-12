The LA Phil’s Deck the Hall concerts will feature performances by an array of artists at the Walt Disney Concert Hall during the holiday season.

Holiday concerts include “Christmas Time Is Here” with five-time Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves, Dec. 20; the family-friendly annual Holiday Sing-Along, Dec 21; White Christmas Sing-Along, Dec. 22; and Grammy-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans, Dec. 23.

Deck the Hall festivities culminate with two New Year’s Eve performances featuring Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress and singer Kristen Chenoweth, Dec. 31, and a New Year’s Day celebration with maestro Zubin Mehta and the LA Phil, Jan. 1.

The LA Phil store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, as well as before, during and after evening concerts.

The Walt Disney Concert Hall is located at 111 S. Grand Ave. For more information, call (323)850-2000, or visit laphil.com.