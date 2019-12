Christmas at the Gallery on ICE

On Friday, Dec. 20, enter an ‘Ugly Sweater’ contest to have even more fun during your holiday shopping in Santa Monica near the corner of Fifth and Arizona avenues. A winter wonderland known as ICE at Santa Monica is open, offering visitors an 8,000-square-foot ice-skating rink throughuntil Jan. 20, 2020. Wear your creative Christmas sweater and enjoy bites and $4 brews at the Gallery and SocialEats Food Hall before or after skating. 1315 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica, (310)584-7836.

InterContinental L.A. eight crazy nights

During Hanukkah, enjoy a festive cocktail menu that includes Jewish twists on some of beverage manager Silvia Rho’s favorite libations. Specialty cocktails will be served in both the Copper Lounge and during meal service at Mari Los Angeles from Dec. 22 through Dec. 30. On Dec. 22, sip Lights of Kikori, followed by a Manischewitz mojito on night two. The Chosen One will be made on night three, and an apricot and dark-chocolate gelt martini is available on night four. Order a Sufaganiyah jelly donut martini on night five, He-Brewed on night six, Vodkas & Latkes on night seven and the Star of Century City on the last night of Hanukkah. Each specialty cocktail is $12. 2151 Avenue of the Stars, (310)284-6536.

Eight nights of Hanukkah at Viviane

Enjoy a menu featuring matzo ball soup, potato latkes and horseradish-pistachio-crusted salmon from 3 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 22 through 30. This menu is available for $55 per person, plus tax and gratuity, along with the regular dinner menu. Viviane is also offering a special Christmas Eve menu for $65 per person, as well as its regular breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. On Christmas Day, a holiday menu from Chef Michael Reed is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 9400 W. Olympic Blvd., Beverly Hills, (424)285-6605.

Holiday fun in Century City

Dine at Eataly or Del Friscos Double Eagle Steakhouse before or after riding a dragon at Dreamscape’s recently launched “DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy.” It’s a free-flying immersive virtual-reality experience inspired by DreamWorks critically acclaimed “How to Train Your Dragon” film trilogy. The interactive experience propels up to eight participants at a time on a first-of-its-kind flying adventure. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., (424)603-2948.

Beverly Hills

Maude’s Tuscan White Christmas

Maude will be open Christmas Day for the first time and executive chef Chris Flint is preparing a white truffle lunch. The menu includes roasted pumpkin with truffle soup, chicken liver crostini, chestnut bread and smoked fig with gorgonzola and truffle. Potato ravioli precedes a third course of mushroom risotto, then pheasant with cannelloni-bean puree and braised kale. Finish with a white-truffle gelato and chestnut cake with persimmon and pine nuts. Reservations are available from 1 to 4 p.m., at $250 per person via Resy. 212 S. Beverly Drive, (310)859-3418.

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills Christmas

Enjoy Christmas Eve at the Waldorf Astoria with an elegant three-course menu. Listen to a live pianist throughout the evening while enjoying truffle hamachi on a toasted brioche or grilled octopus. Main entrées include fresh tagliatelle pasta garnished with black truffles, spice-crusted squab or Maine lobster. Finish up with chocolate coconut and banana chestnut with orange and mascarpone, or an apple with salted caramel and cinnamon dessert. This menu is $165 for adults and $80 for children. On Christmas Day, bring your family to enjoy a very special brunch menu offering a choice of slow-baked salmon served with truffle mashed potatoes, and short ribs with a celery root and apple salad. Side dishes are served family style and a variety of desserts are served buffet style, including matcha green tea custards, chocolate salted caramel tarts and pumpkin cheesecake. 9850 Wilshire Blvd., (310)860-6700.

Culina Christmas menus

Chef de cuisine Luca Moriconi is preparing a Christmas Eve four-course prix-fixe menu at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills for $89 per person. Menu options include roasted octopus, buffalo mozzarella, capon chicken ravioli, roasted striped bass filet and jidori chicken. Finish with a festive chocolate yule log or baked Alaska. On Christmas Day, sip and savor the holiday with an elaborate buffet-style brunch for a $135 per adult and $69 for children ages 5 to 12. 300 S. Doheny Drive, (310)860-4000.

Christmas buffet at Sofitel L.A. at BH

The annual ‘sea to table and farm to fork’ Christmas buffet at Cattle & Claw features traditional favorites such as chestnut soup, slow-roasted goose, maple-glazed ham and herb-crusted halibut with lobster velouté. Cattle & Claw’s famed creamy lobster mac ‘n cheese will also be served. For sweets, choose from a variety of delicious pies, cakes, Christmas yule logs and the famous chocolate fountain with fresh fruits. Book your table now, with pricing at $65 and up per person and $30 and up for children between ages 5 and 12. The buffet is free for children 5 and under. 8555 Beverly Blvd., (310)278-5444.

CIRCA 55 Christmas

Christmas Day Brunch is priced at $95 for adults – including bottomless mimosas – and $38 for children served from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Brunch favorites include a make-your-own-omelet station, assorted breakfast pastries, and festive prime rib, roasted turkey, roasted kabocha salad and a selection of “Santa Pastries” courtesy of chef Thomas Henzi. Christmas Day dinner is priced at $55 per person and includes fresh oysters, potatoes and green bean salad, wild-caught salmon, prime rib and an assortment of hand-crafted Christmas pies from 5 to 10 p.m. 9876 Wilshire Blvd., (310)274-7777.

Peninsula Beverly Hills Christmas

On Christmas Eve, feel the magic of Christmas at the Belvedere while enjoying a three-course meal served family-style for $148 per person from 5 to 10:30 p.m. On Christmas Day, the holiday dinner includes free flowing Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne, parsnip and pear soup, beet carpaccio, turkey and sage stuffing, and a selection of classic desserts for $140 per person from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., (310)975-2736.

Downtown L.A.

Sunday brunch at WP24

On Sunday, Dec. 22, Santa will make an appearance as chef de cuisine John Lechleidner offers guests a personalized culinary journey through the kitchen of WP24 by Wolfgang Puck. Enjoy demonstrations by the chefs making dumplings, wok-fried dishes and eggs to order. Culinary stations of holiday favorites include honey-glazed ham, Belgian waffles topped with maple and cinnamon, and an assortment of freshly baked pastries. This festive brunch is $75 for adults and $35 for children under 12 years old. Price includes teas, coffees, juices and bottomless mimosas for adults. 900 W. Olympic Blvd., (213)743-8800.

Redbird Christmas Eve dinner

Chef Neal Fraser and team will prepare a special three-course Christmas Eve dinner with optional wine pairings in celebration of the holidays. Bar director Tobin Shea presents a winter holiday cocktail collection. The dinner is $90 and optional wine pairings range from $45 to $65. Entrees include Beyond Meatloaf with smoked potatoes, John Dory with herb gnocchi, roasted turkey with cranberry chestnut stuffing, and filet of beef with Rosti potatoes, haricots verts, cippolini and bordelaise sauce. 114 E. Second St., (213)788-1191.

Veranda Christmas

Inspired by the beloved Dr. Seuss’ holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”, Veranda at DTLA’s Hotel Figueroa is serving a themed menu including Roast Beast rib roast and whole roast duck; Who Hash is roasted root vegetables with caramelized onion and herbs. When you order Red Fish, Blue Fish, a whole roasted red snapper and blue-nose bass with red and green mojos arrives. This special Christmas Day meal includes chicories with hazelnuts and crushed pomegranate vinaigrette, potato purée and Stolen Christmas Pie. Reservations are available from 3 to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day at $55 per person. 939 S. Figueroa St., (213)627-8971.

NoMad Christmas

Chef de cuisine Rudy Lopez serves an a la carte holiday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Later, he will prepare a four-course prix-fixe dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Main courses entrees include NoMad’s roast chicken breast, braised beef cheeks and scallops with butternut squash bisque. Executive pastry sous chef Henry Molina features a selection of desserts, including chocolate cake with ginger ice cream, Milk & Honey or a trio of seasonal sorbets. Reservations for brunch and dinner can be made on OpenTable. 649 S. Olive St., (213)358-0000.

Miracle Mile

Jar Christmas

Suzanne Tracht, chef and owner of Jar, celebrates Dec. 24 with a special Christmas Eve dinner menu. Come in starting at 5 p.m. for perfectly crafted crab and shrimp cakes, braised pork shank and a prime porterhouse for two. Holiday cocktails include a spiced hot chocolate with house-made marshmallows served with a shot of maestro dobel tequila, or a spiced pear old fashioned made with Rough Rider rye whiskey, spiced pear and orange zest. Finish with Jar’s famous chocolate or butterscotch pudding. 8225 Beverly Blvd., (323)655-6566.

Hollywood

Christmas at Gwen Butcher Shop

Gwen will operate regular hours and service on Christmas Eve, and then a special four-course-prix-fixe on Christmas Day. Chef de cuisine Juan Rendon will serve winter root vegetable salad, black truffle risotto and Jack’s Creek 8 oz. New York strip steak with cauliflower bagna cauda and maitake mushrooms. For dessert enjoy a cranberry cremeux with red walnuts and pickled cranberries. The Christmas Day menu is $95 staring at 1 to 7 p.m. 6600 Sunset Blvd., (323)946-7513.

The Pikey Christmas

Come into the renowned English Pub serving local and organic dishes at noon on Christmas Eve. Come back for a Christmas Day prix-fixe dinner featuring choices of roasted duck or sea scallops. Sides for the table include Brussels sprouts and cauliflower with red pepper sauce, crispy potatoes with herb sauce, roasted carrot and parsnip with rosemary and confit garlic. The dinner is complete with figgy pudding and whipped crème fraîche. The holiday menu is $55 per person. For vegans and vegetarians, a composed plate of side dishes is $28 per person. 7617 Sunset Blvd., (323)850-5400.

Public Kitchen & Bar Christmas dining

At the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, the American brasserie offers a multi-course Christmas dinner of squash soup and seared diver scallops, roasted Moulard duck breast with Japanese sweet potato, and a deconstructed pumpkin pie or heirloom apple cranberry tart tatin. A holiday children’s menu includes chicken noodle soup, Christmas honey-glazed ham, macaroni and cheese, and crunchy praline mousse. 7000 Hollywood Blvd., (323)769-8888.

Marina del Rey

Christmas brunch at Whiskey Red’s

Celebrate with herb-butter roasted turkey, garlic-herb-crusted prime rib, a holiday ham, crab legs, raw bar and traditional sides. Besides live music, Santa will visit throughout the brunch. The price is $62.95 for adults and $29.95 for children ages 5 through 12. 13813 Fiji Way, (310)823-4522.

Christmas Eve at Cafe del Rey

Celebrate the holidays with your family while enjoying stunning marina views. The four-course meal by executive chef Job Carder includes roasted chestnut soup to start, followed by choice of Belgian endive or baby frisée salad. Main course options include a slow-roasted prime rib, honey- and clove-roasted goose, or salmon en croute. Finish with a Bouche de Noel or eggnog crème brulee. This special menu is $89 per person, while teens can receive the same menu at a $20 discount. A holiday kids turkey plate is for those 12 and under. All these specials are available from 4:30 to 8 p.m. 4451 Admiralty Way, (310)823-6395.

Santa Monica

Christmas Eve dinner at Catch

Celebrate the holidays with prix-fixe menu that includes a choice of four starters, as well as entrees that include dry-aged rib-eye, grilled Maine lobster with lemon brown butter, Mary’s Farm slow-roasted organic turkey or dill branzino. Finish with a warm pecan tart a la mode or banana-cream pie with Chantilly cream. Make a reservation from 5:30 to 10 p.m. 1910 Ocean Way, (310)581-7714.

Christmas Day beach brunch at 1 Pico

Treat yourself to a variety of appetizers, including Dungeness crab cake and grilled prawns, before selecting a whole lobster Benedict on a brioche, Jidori chicken and rosemary bacon parmesan waffle with chili-maple syrup, or pan-roasted prime filet mignon and eggs. Desserts include a pear tart with amaretto gelato. This holiday brunch is $95 per person. 1 Pico also will serve a Christmas Eve and prix-fixe Christmas dinner that includes braised waygu short rib, white-truffle tagliolini and roasted muscovy duck breast. Sweet endings include a chocolate yule log and citrus tuille. The Christmas dinner menu is $115 per person. 1 Pico Blvd. (310)587-1717.

Westwood

STK Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Bring the family to STK at the W Los Angeles and order from the full menu, or splurge and choose the prime rib special featuring roasted “Linz” prime rib with truffle Madera sauce for $58. A special children’s menu is available offering a 4-ounce beef filet with mac and cheese and sautéed broccoli. Their meal ends with a chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream for $24. 930 Hilgard Ave. (310)659-3535.