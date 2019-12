On Dec. 11, the Hammer Museum at UCLA announced Larry Jackson to its board of directors, and Carla Emil and Joel Lubin to its board of overseers.

“The past few years have brought exciting developments to the Hammer, and this momentum is reflected in the appointment of Larry, Carla and Joel to our boards,” said Marcy Carsey, chair of the board of directors. “We admire and heartily welcome their expertise and creative energy.”

The board of directors is the museum’s governing body, while the board of overseers offers guidance on the development of the museum’s programs and collection.

“Larry, Carla and Joel are forward-thinking leaders in their respective worlds of music, art and entertainment, and I’m thrilled that their ideas and talent will be helping to shape the Hammer’s future,” Hammer Museum Director Ann Philbin said.

Jackson helped launch Apple Music four years ago and has signed marketing and content deals with Drake, Frank Ocean, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Future, Travis Scott and more.

Jackson started his career as one of the youngest music directors in radio history at KMEL-FM in San Francisco. He then joined Clive Davis at RCA Music Group, where he produced albums for Whitney Houston, Jennifer Hudson and the hit “American Idol” franchise.

Later, Jackson, Jimmy Iovine and Trent Reznor banded together as the collective force behind Beats Music, which subsequently led to its acquisition by Apple, and thereafter became Apple Music.

Lubin is co-head of the Motion Picture Group at Creative Artists Agency, the world’s leading entertainment and sports agency. He represents many of the world’s leading actors, including Josh Brolin, James Corden, Tom Cruise, Ralph Fiennes, Andrew Garfield and David Oyelowo.

Emil is a longtime trustee of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and previously served on the Dia Art Foundation’s board of trustees. For information, visit hammer.ucla.edu.