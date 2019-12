Experience the joy of the season as Jenny Wong, Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles’ interim artistic director and LA Master Chorale’s associate conductor, leads GMCLA in choral classics including Christmas carols, a medley of hits from “ Love Actually,” Broadway numbers and more.

GMCLA’s “Holiday Spectacular” performances will be at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Alex Theatre.

Tickets are available for purchase online and over the phone. Any remaining tickets will only be available at the Alex Theatre’s box office.

The Alex Theatre is located at 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale.

For information, call (818)243-2539, or visit gmcla.org.