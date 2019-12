Fort Gansevoort announced “Drapetomania,” the gallery’s first exhibition in Los Angeles, presenting new works by author and playwright Christopher Myers.

The gallery, which opened on Saturday, Dec. 14, is comprised of monumental textile works and sculptures.

One of Myers’ sprawling textile works, “Every Temporary Hero,” depicts the recent surge in removal of Confederate monuments in America. Another key work in the exhibition, “How to Name a Famine, a Fire, a Flood,” illustrates the impact of climate crisis across the world, foregrounding its expanding effects upon marginalized and impoverished communities.

The works on view in “Drapetomania” are rich with references to history, films, novels and myths, including sources of inspiration like Senegalese film “Touki Bouki” (1973); Sun Ra’s Afrofuturist film “Space is the Place” (1972); and Teinosuke Kinugasa’s 1926 silent horror movie “Kurutta Ippeji” (A Page of Madness).

Myers has been visiting juvenile detention centers for the past 15 years. Young people behind bars and other urgent subjects have figure centrally in Myers’ appliqué quilt work. Through his large-scaled and colorful mural-like textile pieces, the artist draws viewers into a dialogue framed around freedom, bondage, displacement, colonialism, gender oppression, the jailing of young people and other themes.

Drawing upon his experience as a researcher and his own family’s history in the United States, Myers will also present a series of sculptures in “Drapetomania” inspired by the craftsmanship inherent to the slave trade.

“The goal of the work is to show how both these concepts, freedom and bondage, are interrelated and inseparable, constitutive of each other,” Myers said. “In the West, the obsession with this matrix of signifiers erases the many ways that one’s freedom is dependent on the bondage of others.”

Fort Gansevoort is located at 4859 Fountain Ave. For information, call (323)928-2332, or visit fortgansevoort.com.