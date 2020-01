In early December, the Foundation for The AIDS Monument announced that it has received more than $4.5 million from individuals and philanthropies.

Donations will fund the construction of “Stories: The AIDS Monument” in the southeast corner of West Hollywood Park as part of the park’s renovations. The monument will be located on a space donated by the city north of the West Hollywood Library and across from the Pacific Design Center, said John Gile, the foundation’s fundraising campaign consultant.

“The three parts of the [monument’s] design pay honor to all the lives lost in West Hollywood and the caregivers who fought the good fight,” Gile said.

Australian artist Daniel Tobin’s monument design was selected by the foundation’s board of directors and the West Hollywood Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission.

The tentative design will incorporate interactive technology to honor, memorialize and educate visitors about HIV/AIDS, said Tony Valenzuela, the foundation’s executive director.

“The monument is important because, first and foremost, the AIDS epidemic is not over,” Valenzuela said.

At various locations throughout the monument site, narrative tablets will present the history of the epidemic in West Hollywood as well as a number of quotes from authors and activists that died from AIDS. Additionally, the tablets will bring attention to survivors and the continuing epidemic.

“There’s a lot to be proud of, and we want to make sure this history is not forgotten,” Valenzuela said.

The monument will be the second West Hollywood memorial in remembrance of those who lost their lives to AIDS. The West Hollywood Memorial Walk on Santa Monica Boulevard was created in 1993 and consists of sidewalks embedded with bronze memorial plaques.

The AIDS Monument’s construction will be included in the final stages of the park’s renovation. The groundbreaking is projected for 2021, although it has previously been delayed and could be rescheduled, Valenzuela said.

The Foundation for The AIDS Monument is still seeking donations to fund construction. To donate, visit aidsmonument.org.