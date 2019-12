Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre is showing “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” through Jan. 19.

“The El Capitan Theatre is the place to enjoy this exciting new adventure because audiences will have exclusive experiences like the “Evolution of the Stormtrooper” costume exhibit and a display of costumes from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” said Ed Collins, El Capitan Theatre’s general manager. “Before each movie, ticketed guests can take their photo with First Order Stormtrooper at a meet-and-greet; plus guests will see an all-new laser and light show.”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” show times are daily at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. A special Tiny Tot Tuesday showing will be held every Tuesday during the run of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” During these screenings, lights are dimmed – rather than out – and sound levels are reduced.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ has special group rates of $13 are available for parties of 20 or more.

For information, call (818)845-3100, or visit elcapitantickets.com.