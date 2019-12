The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has announced that 2019 was a record-setting year for its charitable giving program. LADF awarded $1.93 million in grants to 111 nonprofit organizations.

“We are focused on the most pressing problems facing underserved communities and invest ingin proven programs that improve young Angelenos’ access to education, health care and sports,” said LADF Chief Operating Officer Chaitali Gala Mehta. “Our grants help address challenges that prevent children from excelling in school or recreational activities and are strategically focused on supporting safe programming for youth of all abilities, STEM activities, foster care support services, mental wellness programming and addressing food insecurity.”

LADF gave 43% of the funds to education and literacy programs, 26% to health and wellness initiatives, and 31% to sports and recreation programs. Grant awards were also given to school districts and directly impacted nearly 240,000 youth. Programs receiving grants included Court Appointed Special Advocates, 9 Dots, College Track, Girls on the Run Los Angeles, Miracle League, Reading Partners and others.

In addition to grants, LADF offers support, hosts events and showcases work by students in the programs. LADF accepts grant applications three times a year and the next submission deadline is Feb. 1. Visit dodgers.com/ladf.