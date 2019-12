The “Frozen” North American tour officially opened on Dec. 6 in a nine-week engagement at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

The musical tour stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa, Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, Austin Colby as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jerry Morse as Weselton, and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven.

“Frozen” features songs from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee, Tony winner Rob Ashford, and Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage.

The “Frozen” North American tour will be performing in Los Angeles through Feb. 2. For information, call (323)468-1770, or visit frozenthemusical.com/tour.