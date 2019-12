On Dec. 17, the Beverly Hills Unified School District held the Board of Education Organizational Meeting and installed the 2019-20 officers.

The Beverly Hills High School Madrigals opened the festivities and the flag salute was led by student leaders Maddy Nassir (BHHS), Zachary Khodabash (Bella Vista Middle School), Josh Niku (Hawthorne Elementary School), and Trevor Levin (Horace Mann Elementary School).

Isabel Hacker was installed as president and board member, and Rachelle Marcus as vice president. Board members Tristen Walker-Shuman, Mel Spitz and Noah Margo will continue to serve on the Board of Education.

Hacker took the oath of office and was sworn in by her son, Avrami, and husband, Adi Hacker.

Beverly Hills City Council members were in attendance. Representatives from the city, Beverly Hills Police and Fire departments, Beverly Hills Parent Teacher Association, Beverly Hills Education Foundation, BHUSD school administrators and past board members were also in attendance.

The meeting was followed by a reception hosted by the PTA Council.

For information, visit bhusd.org.